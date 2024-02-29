Woman found seriously injured in Dracut street, but cause remains unclear

A woman was found seriously hurt in a road in Dracut, Massachusetts, Monday, and without details on what caused her injuries, police are asking for the public's help as they work to establish what happened.

The woman, who is 33, was found about 10:24 p.m. on Pleasant Street between Hampson and School streets, according to Dracut police. She was rushed to a local hospital, then brought to a trauma center in Boston.

Police didn't share the nature of the woman's injuries or her identity.

With police still working to determine how the woman was hurt, they asked anyone who witnessed part of the incident to call them at 978-957-2123.