A woman reported missing Friday in Vermont has been found safe.

Police in Vermont had asked for the public's help finding 41-year-old Amber Mann, who was seen just before 3 p.m. on Tangletown Road in Middlesex, where she had gone into the woods for a walk.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State police said shortly before 10:30 p.m. that Mann had been found in good health.