Woman Hit and Killed by Box Truck in Rockport

A woman was hit and killed by a box truck in Rockport, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, according to Rockport police.

Police said the woman was hit on Railroad Avenue just before 3 p.m. The truck driver and two passersby were trying to help when police arrived.

The victim was airlifted to a Boston Hospital, then transferred to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, where she died of her injuries.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.