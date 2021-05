A woman is seriously hurt after she was hit by a car on Route 1 north in Saugus, Massachusetts Tuesday night.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was being treated by Saugus firefighters and EMS.

The two left lanes were closed for some time while the crash scene was investigated. MassDOT, Crime scene and Crash recon were notified of the incident.

No further information was immediately available.