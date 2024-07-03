Woman hit, killed by truck near fireworks show in RI

A woman was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in Smithfield, Rhode Island, earlier this week, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Aliana Ciacciarelli, 25, was riding her bike at around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Pleasant View Avenue, when she fell off and was hit by the truck, Smithfield police said.

The incident happened after the town's annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Deerfield Park, reports WJAR.

The truck driver didn't stop, police said, but was later identified. It's unclear if they face any charges.

It wasn't immediately known if Ciacciarelli, a health care worker, was riding her bike to watch the fireworks.

A former coworker of Ciacciarelli told WJAR she was a nurse at Kent Hospital's emergency department.

"She was very smart. She was also very funny and good with people," Mark Demers told WJAR.

A store owner also told WJAR that cars tend to speed on Pleasant View Avenue.

"The traffic is horrendous on this Pleasant View Avenue all day long. It's 35 miles an hour all through here, and cars are doing 60 even 70 miles an hour," Anthony Polseno, owner of Pleasant View Orchards Store, told WJAR. "Something needs to be done on this road."

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Smithfield Police Department at 401-231-2500.