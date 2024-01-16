Woman hit, killed by unlicensed snow plow in RI, police say

An unregistered snow plow hit and killed a woman in a North Providence, Rhode Island, parking lot on Tuesday, police said.

Maria Vega-Rivera, 71, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries after the plow, in the parking lot of the Maple Gardens apartment complex, hit her about 1:10 p.m., police said. Vega-Rivera was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The truck wasn't registered and the driver, 30-year-old Lloyd Card, was operating with a suspended license, police said. He faces several violations over the deadly incident Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to what happened.

Police continued to investigate the crash Tuesday evening.

