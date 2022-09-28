Woman Hurt After Light Pole Crashes Down on Moakley Bridge in Boston

A woman was hurt Tuesday after a light pole fell and hit her on a bridge in Boston.

The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS, after police responded to the incident on the Moakley Bridge around 3 p.m. The Moakley Bridge connects Boston's Seaport District with downtown.

The sidewalk appears to be open Wednesday morning, after Boston Public Works inspected all of the poles.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators found that someone had filed a 311 complaint with the city that reported a rotted pole in the area. The report was filed Sept. 1. A photo shows a rotted out pole nearby.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#BREAKING: A pedestrian was seriously injured in Boston on the Moakley Bridge after a light pole crashed to the ground. Photos of the scene and another rotted out pole nearby. details tonight on @NBC10Boston #nbc10investigators pic.twitter.com/HDxlT2jIdH — Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) September 28, 2022

The bridge was partially closed after the incident.

"The City of Boston prioritizes the safety of its residents and visitors, and out of an abundance of caution, the sidewalks and bike path have been closed and vehicular traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction," a city spokesperson said in a statement. "Boston Public Works crews immediately responded and are on scene inspecting the site and evaluating all street poles for safety. These closures will be lifted once the inspection is complete and the area has been deemed safe."