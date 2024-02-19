Woman hurt in Manchester shooting

A woman was injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Nashua Street and Maple Street, where a woman was shot in the arm.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses told authorities two males got out of a car that pulled up to the scene, and at least one of them fired multiple shots before they left.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711.