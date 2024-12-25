Vernon

Woman in critical condition after falling through ice in Connecticut

A woman is in critical condition after falling through the ice on a lake in Vernon on Christmas Day, according to fire officials.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 55 Llynwood Drive on Lower Bolton Lake around 10:30 a.m. after a person reported seeing a woman in distress in the water.

The woman in her 50s was unresponsive when crews arrived, fire officials said.

They performed life-saving measures before the woman was flown by LifeStar helicopter to Hartford Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police issued a reminder that ice is never 100% safe. They urged people to check ice safety guidelines from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

