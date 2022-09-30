Woman Indicted in Connection With Fatal Worcester Fire to Face Judge

The woman who has been indicted on several charges, including four counts of second-degree murder, in connection with a fire earlier this year in Worcester, Massachusetts that killed four men is expected to face a judge for an arraignment sometime Friday,

In addition to the four counts of second-degree murder, Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, was indicted on two counts of arson on a dwelling, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Yvonne Ngoiri was indicted on four counts of second-degree murder, as well as two counts of arson on a dwelling, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon add one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The four people killed in the deadly fire back in May were 47-year-old Joseph Garchali, 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine and 41-year-old Vincent Page. The suspect had previously lived in the apartment, according to the DA.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After a four-month-long, multi-agency investigation, prosecutors say investigators determined that the cause of the fire was some sort of incendiary material, and the origin of the fire was in the rear of 2 Gage Street.

The building’s owner had told NBC10 Boston back in May that he believed the fire was suspicious immediately because he had surveillance video that he turned over to police of a person on the back porch of the property minutes before the first flames were spotted.

The investigation into the cause of a deadly fire at a triple decker in Worcester continues.

No specific motive was given.

The fire spread quickly while people were sleeping around 3:30 in the morning to two buildings – 2 Gage Street and 5 Eastern Avenue. One resident jumped from a window to escape the flames and was seriously injured, while two others were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. It took days for investigators to recover the remains of the four people who died in that fire.

Ngoiri is scheduled to be arraigned at Worcester Superior Court at some point Friday. It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney.