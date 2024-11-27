Woman injured after driving pickup truck into Merrimack River

A woman was injured when the pickup truck she was driving landed in the Merrimack River following a crash Tuesday afternoon in southern New Hampshire.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, New Hampshire State Police said they responded to a crash on Circumferential Highway in Nashua, where it was reported that a vehicle was in the river.

Their preliminary investigation determined that a GMC Sierra pickup truck had been involved in a crash with another vehicle while changing lanes. The pickup then struck a guardrail on the left side of the highway westbound, continued over the guardrail and rolled down an embankment in the median before plunging into the Merrimack River, where it stopped right-side up.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Danielle Melanson, 30, of Merrimack, was able to get out of the vehicle on her own while it was partially submerged. She was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Multiple lanes were closed on the westbound side of the Sagamore Bridge while the pickup truck was removed from the river. Troopers were assisted by members of the Nashua Fire Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and a local tow company.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Shane Mason at 603-223-4381 or shane.p.mason@dos.nh.gov.