Woman shot in Hyannis on Thanksgiving

Barnstable police responded to a report of a woman shot in the area of Hamden Circle around 5:30 p.m. Thursday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman was injured in a Thanksgiving shooting on Cape Cod.

Barnstable police say officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Hamden Circle in Hyannis, Massachusetts, for a report of a woman who had apparent gunshot injures.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. She is expected to be OK, police said.

Video from the scene shows yellow police tape blocking off the front lawn of a home.

Few other details were released but police said this incident appears to be targeted. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 508-778-3874.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

