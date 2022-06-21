Local

New Hampshire

Woman Intruding in NH Bedroom Throws BB Gun at Resident, Police Say

Manchester police said they responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Tuesday from the victim, who reported she had awoken to a strange woman in the bedroom of her apartment

By Thea DiGiammerino

A New Hampshire woman is facing burglary charges after she allegedly broke into an apartment in Manchester and threw a BB gun at the resident after she was discovered.

Manchester police said they responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Tuesday from the victim, who reported she had awoken to a strange woman in the bedroom of her Beech Street apartment. The victim had followed the suspect, who tried to run away. During the chase, the suspect reportedly took a BB gun from her purse and threw it at the victim, hitting her in the face.

Police took the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Renee Wright of Manchester, into custody in the rea of Union and Laurel streets. According to police, Wright had several of the victim's belongings in her purse, and suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Wright was charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance and simple assault. She was also charged with breach of bail, as she was out on bail for a separate incident, police said.

More details were not immediately available.

