Woman killed after SUV overturns, hits rock wall along I-93 in NH

A woman was killed after getting thrown from an SUV and then trapped under it during a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 93 in Lincoln, New Hampshire, according to state troopers.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, finding an Infinti SUV that had rolled over and came to a rest on its roof in the right shoulder.

An investigation by the troopers suggested that the SUV was driving on wet roads when an animal ran into the road, south of Franconia Notch. The driver swerved, and ended up overturning and hitting a stone wall marking, troopers said.

The woman was thrown and trapped under the SUV, and another driver actually backed their truck into the SUV to help lift it off of her. She died from her injuries, troopers said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Five others were in the SUV, including the driver and four children, and they all walked away with minor injuries.

Local first responders helped state police at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing; anyone with information has been encouraged to call troopers at (603) 223-3750.