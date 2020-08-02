Woman Killed in ATV Crash in Maine

Officials say Shannon Brewer, 40, of Corrinna, was operating a 2020 Can Am Maverick 1000, side by side ATV with owner, Michael Martin of Lincoln.

Brewer was traveling on Pierce Webber Road near upper pond at 8:30 p.m. She approached a four-way intersection and skidded over 50 feet before rolling the machine against a tree along the trail. Brewer was pinned between the tree and the ATV. Martin made several attempts to free her, but was unable to do so.

He called for help and another ATV ride stopped to assist, but were unable to free Brewer. First responders and Maine Warden Service arrived on scene, but Brewer succumbed to her injuries. She was transported to Lampson Funeral Home in Lincoln.

The crash remains under investigation. According to Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, speed, inexperience and possibly alcohol are factors in the crash.

Maine Game Wardens also responded to several other emergencies Saturday, including an injured hiker on Tumbledown Mountain and rescuing stranded kayakers on the Dead River.