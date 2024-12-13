Woman killed in Chelsea, allegedly by ex-husband, remembered at vigil

A vigil was held Thursday in Chelsea, Massachusetts, for a woman who was shot to death last week, allegedly by her ex-husband.

Melissa Pablo, 32, was killed outside the TownePlace Suites hotel at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Marginal Street on the morning of Dec. 6. Her ex-husband, 31-year-old Luckenson King Pablo, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Community members gathered at Chelsea City Hall Thursday to honor the life of Melissa Pablo.

A longtime Starbucks manager at Boston's Logan Airport, colleagues remember Pablo as intelligent and hard-working.

"She helped everybody," said coworker Kayla Pereira. "Even though she was a Terminal B manager, she was all over the airport all the time, saying yes to everybody."

People at the vigil also hoped to shine a light on domestic violence, urging victims to get help.

"This story is, unfortunately, all too common," said Koruou Pich, CEO of HarborCOV: Communities Overcoming Violence.

Luckenson King Pablo appeared Monday in court, where prosecutors said he shot his ex-wife twice and fled the scene before calling police and turning himself in.

He is due back in court on Jan. 7.