Woman killed in crash on I-495 in Foxboro

A crash on Interstate 495 in Foxboro left a 24-year-old Mansfield woman dead, according to Massachusetts State Police

A crash Tuesday on Interstate 495 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, left a Mansfield woman dead.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway, according to state police, who responded around 5:15 p.m.

Two vehicles crashed, and one became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals. One, a 24-year-old Mansfield woman, died from her injuries.

All lanes but the breakdown lane were closed after the crash, but they reopened at 9:30 p.m., police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

