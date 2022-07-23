Woman Killed in Crash on Route 24 in Avon

Officials are investigating the death of a woman in a crash on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts early Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police announced that a woman, 26-year-old Damiah Bosden-Wigfall of Stoughton, was killed after the sedan she was driving collided with the back of a dump truck under an overpass at Harrison Boulevard on Route 24 northbound at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The dump truck was driven by a 67-year-old male from Lunenburg, officials said.

Following the crash, the car driven by Bosden-Wigfall, a 2015 Hyundai, caught on fire, officials said.

The passenger in the sedan, a 27-year-old woman from Randolph, was able to get out of the vehicle, authorities said, after which she was transported to a local hospital by the Avon Fire Department. No update has been given on her condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.