Woman killed in Fall River pedestrian crash

A 62-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Fall River, Massachusetts, Friday night.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says Fall River police were called around 9:06 p.m. to the area of 278 President Avenue for a reported motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash and found Donalda Ferreira, of Fall River, with fatal injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows Ferreira was struck in the roadway by a Chevy Sonic, which was being operated by a 42-year-old Fall River woman.

The driver stayed on scene and was not impaired, according to police who interviewed her. No arrest was made.

An investigation, that will include an accident reconstruction, is active and ongoing.