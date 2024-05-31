New Hampshire

Woman killed in head-on crash in NH, police say

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711

By Staff Reports

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A woman was killed in a car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to Massabesic Street near Valley Street just after 11 a.m., Manchester police said, where they found a 2009 light blue Mercury Mariner and a 2020 black GMC Sierra involved in a head-on crash.

The driver of the GMC, identified as a 37-year-old man from Merrimack, was seriously injured, according to police. His passenger, also 37-year-old man from Merrimack, suffered minor injuries.

Kevin Hicks, 53, of Manchester, was the driver of the Mercury, police said. He was arrested and charged with negligent homicide in addition to driving under the influence.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say Hicks suffered minor injuries.

One of Hicks' passengers, a 50-year-old Manchester woman, died as a result of her injuries, authorities said. A 54-year-old Manchester man and a 51-year-old Hooksett man were also in that vehicle. Both were seriously injured, according to police.

The woman's name wasn't immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire May 30

Motorcyclist killed in crash in NH, police say

New Hampshire May 28

Conn. hiker rescued from NH's White Mountains by Blackhawk helicopter

New Hampshire May 26

Mass. man dead after truck crashes into Hampton Toll Plaza

This article tagged under:

New HampshireManchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us