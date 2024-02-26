Rhode Island

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Exeter, Rhode Island, early Monday morning.

Rhode Island State Police said they responded to reports of a crash on I-95 north just south of Exit 9 around 5 a.m.

Their initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was driving in the middle lane of I-95 up an incline when it was struck from behind by a Subaru Outback. The collision caused the Subaru to become disabled on the highway, partially in the left travel lane.

A third vehicle, driving in the left lane, then struck the Subaru.

A passenger in the Subaru, identified as Karen Paredes-Ramos, 20, of Providence, died at the scene.

Three additional occupants of the Subaru were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer nad the driver of the third vehicle were not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

