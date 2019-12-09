Woman Killed in Raynham, Mass. 3-Car Crash: Report

A woman was reportedly killed Sunday night in Raynham, Massachusetts following a three-car crash on Route 138.

WJAR reports authorities responded to a call of the deadly crash at about 7:30 p.m. Security footage from an area restaurant showed a truck crossed over into an oncoming lane, just before the crash happened.

A woman who was trapped in the crash was reportedly taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where she later died. Authorities have not released her name.

Police also told WJAR a man who was in the same vehicle as the fatal victim was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with serious injuries. The drivers from the other two cars involved in the crash were not hurt, according to authorities.

Authorities have not announced any criminal charges in connection to the deadly crash.