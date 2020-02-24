Woman Killed in RI Apartment Fire

A woman was killed early Monday morning in a fire at a multifamily home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m. at 93 Summit St.

One resident of the building told WJAR-TV he kicked in the door of the first-floor apartment to save his elderly neighbor, but it was too late.

"I heard the screaming of this woman, but then the screams got a little more frantic so I looked out the door and I saw the smoke billowing and that's when we pulled the fire alarm," Kevin Isom told WJAR.

Fire officials said the woman, who has not been publically identified, died inside the building. No other residents were injured but one firefighter was checked out for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the nine apartments.