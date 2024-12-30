Woman killed in rollover crash in Derry, NH

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in Derry, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Derry police said they responded to Windham Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Arriving officers found a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of 115 Windham Road. The driver and sole occupant of the car, Betzabe Berk, of Chester, was still in the vehicle, suffering from serious injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center, where she later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.