Woman Killed in Wilmington Crash

A woman has died after being hit by a car as she was walking along I-93 in Wilmington Tuesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 43-year-old woman was walking on the highway after crashing her car, a 2002 Ford Escape, into the wood-line to the right of the road, police said.

The 24-year-old Methuen man who hit her, driving a 2004 Honda CRV, remained on scene.

Massachusetts State Police and specialty units are still investigating the fatal crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. on Route 93 northbound between Exits 38 and 39.

The facts and circumstances of the incident — including why the victim initially went off the road and crashed in the wood-line — remain under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

The left lane at the crash site has been reopened at this time; other lanes remain closed to facilitate the ongoing crash reconstruction.

No further information, including the victim’s name, was immediately available.