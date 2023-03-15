Woman Killed, Man Injured in NH Crash

A New Hampshire woman is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Milford, according to authorities.

The Milford Police Department said it responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 8:30 a.m. on Route 101.

Investigators said the Ford C-Max being driven by 76-year-old Ana Aguilera of Amherst is believed to have crossed over the double yellow line and hit a tractor-trailer.

Aguilera was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the truck was taken to St. Joseph Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Route 101 was closed between Route 13 and the Osgood Road overpass for about five hours after the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.