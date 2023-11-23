Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Cambridge

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead in Cambridge, Massachusetts, overnight.
Authorities responded to the area of 10 Magazine Street in Central Square around 12:30a.m. on Thursday where two people were shot near a black Tesla that was still located on the road.
Both people were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims, a 27-year-old female, died at the hospital, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office. The other victim, a 26-year-old male, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police.
