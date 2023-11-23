Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Cambridge

police siren
NBC Bay Area

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead in Cambridge, Massachusetts, overnight.

Authorities responded to the area of 10 Magazine Street in Central Square around 12:30a.m. on Thursday where two people were shot near a black Tesla that was still located on the road.

Both people were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims, a 27-year-old female, died at the hospital, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office. The other victim, a 26-year-old male, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us