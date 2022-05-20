Woman, Man Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Mass., Officials Say

A woman and a man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, authorities said.

The woman, who appeared to have been shot by the man, had a restraining order against him for a year, authorities said Friday, announcing their deaths.

The shooting at a home on Mudge Street was reported about 1:21 p.m., and first responders found the woman and man fatally shot, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office and Lynn police.

They identified the woman as Yajaira Mitchell, 31, and said she appeared to have been shot by Jessie Mitchell, 46, against whom she had a restraining order. The authorities didn't elaborate on their relationship in the initial release Friday.

Prosecutors are still investigating the shooting, along with state and local police. No other information was immediately available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.