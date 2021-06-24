Woman, Man Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Oxford Are Identified

The woman and man who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Oxford, Massachusetts, this week have been identified.

They were Jamie A. Dickinson, 34, and Jesse A. Brooks, 38, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. They lived together on Old Webster Road, prosecutors said, but didn't release any other information.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two of the three children inside the home escaped the incident through a window. Another, a 3-year-old toddler, was rescued later by police at the home on Old Webster Road.

Investigators have previously said it appeared the man, now identified as Brooks, killed the woman, Dickinson, and then killed himself. A gun was recovered at the scene, and both residents of the home were licensed to have firearms. Police found the woman dead in the kitchen of an apparent gunshot wound and the man dead, also of an apparent gunshot wound, behind the house.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.