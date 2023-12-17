Woman, man found dead off remote road in Millis, police say

A man and a woman were found dead off a remote road in Millis, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. Both were shot; a gun was at the scene, near their vehicle.

There was not believed to be any danger to the public. The pair, in their 20s, were living in Millis and knew each other well, according to Millis police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

The man and women weren't identified beyond being from out of state before moving to Millis. Investigators were working on reaching out to their families.

They were found off a remote dirt road that travels from Route 115 near the intersection with Route 27. A town worker found the bodies about 9 a.m.; it wasn't immediately clear when the shooting took place.

The gun was found below the man's body, according to police and prosecutors, though they didn't say if the pair were believed to have died in a murder-suicide.

"We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement," District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. "The Medical Examiner may be able to provide information on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours."

State and local police were investigating, with the help of state ballistics and chemistry personnel, authorities said.

Millis Police Chief Christopher Soffayer stressed that there was no apparent danger to town residents, though police were going to be at the scene for several hours.

"An incident like this will obviously be upsetting to residents, but the information available at this time does not suggest any ongoing threat or danger to Millis residents associated with this incident," he said in a statement.