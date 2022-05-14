Woman on the Run After Fatally Stabbing 71-Year-Old Man in the Head: AG

A woman is reportedly on the run after allegedly fatally stabbing a 71-year-old man in the head in Manchester on Friday morning, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said.

Manchester police said they have issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Stephanie Beard charging her with second degree murder in the death of John Glennon.

Authorities say Beard stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife and stole his car, a silver Subaru Impreza. She was last seen in the Manchester area in Glennon's car, heading south on Interstate 293.

Beard is described a 5'2" tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has several tattoos, including a Sonic the Hedgehog tattoo on her left hand, a star on her left shoulder, a star on her chest, a heart on her chest, and a Tinker Bell character on her back.

NH Attorney General

Police said Beard should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on her location or Glennon's death is asked to call their local police department, 911 or Manchester police detectives at 603-668-8711.