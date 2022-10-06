Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say

Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston.

The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to get in touch with Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742. Police say the man pictured is believed to be wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.

Boston Police Department

Boston police said people should review these safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you, and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas when possible.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

Officers noted, though, that victims are never to blame for the actions of an attacker.