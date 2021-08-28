Local

New Hampshire

Woman Reaches Plea Agreement in Case of Decapitated Lover

A New Hampshire woman whose husband is accused of killing her lover, Jonathan Amerault, says she was forced to behead the man's corpse

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead her lover's corpse after her husband killed the man has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, officials said.

The woman is set to enter a plea on Monday in Superior Court, where she was charged with falsifying evidence, including allegedly decapitating the victim.

The woman's husband is accused of luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, New Hampshire, to a park where the man was beaten, kidnapped and then shot three times last September. The husband is also accused of hiding the body at a campsite in northern New Hampshire.

The husband faces charges including capital murder, first-degree murder, kidnapping and second-degree assault.

The Associated Press is not naming the couple because doing so could identify the woman, who says she suffered extreme abuse and was under duress at the time of the killing. After her husband discovered her affair, she told authorities that he repeatedly assaulted her, put a gun in her mouth and choked her until she passed out.

Her attorney said previously that the woman was a victim of abuse who cooperated with police and told the truth.

The agreement calls for a reduced penalty for a charge that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. She may withdraw her plea if the judge, who's not bound by the agreement, imposes a harsher punishment.

This article tagged under:

New HampshiremurderKeenedecapitation
