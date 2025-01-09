Cape Cod

Woman rescued from Cape Cod Canal on cold day

By Asher Klein

Bourne Police Department

A woman was rescued from the water of the Cape Cod Canal on Thursday afternoon, Bourne police said, in what was not believed to have been a criminal incident.

It wasn't immediately clear how the woman got into the water — temperatures were below freezing across the area Thursday — but police said the 31-year-old from Wareham was pulled out and taken to an area hospital. They didn't share her condition.

While there were reports of a second person in the water, investigators found that not to be true, according to Bourne police.

An image shared by police showed a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in the air and a pair of boats in the water near the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge, with other first responders on the shore.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsBourne
