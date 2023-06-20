Local

New Hampshire

Woman rescued from car fire after crash into tree on I-93 in NH

A construction worker said he smashed a window with a hammer to free a woman who had crashed near the Manchester-Londonderry line in New Hampshire

By Mary Markos

A woman was rescued Tuesday after her vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames on a New Hampshire highway.

The crash happened on Interstate 93 southbound near the Manchester-Londonderry line. The woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews from both Manchester and Londonderry responded to the crash.

A construction worker from Derry stopped when he saw thick, black smoke. He said he used a hammer to smash the window and pull the woman out of the car.

"A number of good Samaritans stopped, as well as some off-duty firefighters from Massachusetts, as well as a Massachusetts firefighter," said Bruce Hallowell of the Londonderry Fire Department. "It's a big help to us, obviously, seconds count, and they were able to safely remove the victim from the vehicle prior to it being engulfed in flames."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

