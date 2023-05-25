Woman Rescued From Heavy Fire in Dorchester Building

A woman was rescued from a house fire in Dorchester Thursday, Boston firefighters said.
Heavy fire broke out at a home on Thetford Street about 3 p.m., according to the department. The woman was taken to the hospital; her condition wasn't immediately available.
Images shared by the Boston Fire Department show a building with a rear porch that was heavily charred.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Aerial footage showed a slew of fire vehicles at the scene.
There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.