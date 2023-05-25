Local

Fire Rescue

Woman Rescued From Heavy Fire in Dorchester Building

Images shared by the Boston Fire Department show a building with a rear porch that was heavily charred

By Asher Klein

Boston firefighters battling a house fire in Dorchester on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A woman was rescued from a house fire in Dorchester Thursday, Boston firefighters said.

Heavy fire broke out at a home on Thetford Street about 3 p.m., according to the department. The woman was taken to the hospital; her condition wasn't immediately available.

Images shared by the Boston Fire Department show a building with a rear porch that was heavily charred.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Aerial footage showed a slew of fire vehicles at the scene.

Boston firefighters battling a house fire in Dorchester on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters battling a house fire in Dorchester on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Dorchester news

dorchester May 22

Police ID Victim in Monday's Shooting Near Dorchester School, Still No Arrests

dorchester May 16

10 Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

Fire RescuedorchesterBoston Fire Departmenthouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us