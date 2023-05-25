Woman Rescued From Heavy Fire in Dorchester Building

A woman was rescued from a house fire in Dorchester Thursday, Boston firefighters said.

Heavy fire broke out at a home on Thetford Street about 3 p.m., according to the department. The woman was taken to the hospital; her condition wasn't immediately available.

Images shared by the Boston Fire Department show a building with a rear porch that was heavily charred.

At approximately 3:00 heavy fire in the rear of 8 Thetford St. Dor . A 2nd alarm was immediately ordered. Companies were able to rescue a woman from the building she was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ pic.twitter.com/KhnDCjjPpL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2023

Aerial footage showed a slew of fire vehicles at the scene.

NBC10 Boston Boston firefighters battling a house fire in Dorchester on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.