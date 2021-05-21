Woman Runs into Burning Building to Warn Residents of Massive Revere Fire

A woman ran into a burning building to alert people of a fire that ultimately raged through six buildings and displaced 15 families in Revere, Massachusetts, Thursday.

The woman, who gave her name as Amanda, said she'd been out in the yard with her six-year-old son when they smelled fire, then saw it: "It looked like a pile of logs with a barbeque on top of it."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As neighbors called 911, she ran over to the building and knocked on the doors on the first floor.

"No one answered so I just pulled the fire alarm switch," Amanda said.

Revere fire Chief Christopher Bright praised Amanda for doing the right thing, and was grateful for her heroic actions.

The five-alarm blazed burned in a tightly packed neighborhood on Endicott Avenue and adjacent Bellingham Avenue, near the world-famous Revere Beach. It started around 1:45 p.m. Smoke from the flames traveled for miles.

Six buildings were damaged, three badly, Bright said. No one was injured but some pets perished in the fire. At least 15 families have been impacted, and firefighters were seen removing dead animals from a building.

PHOTOS: Firefighters Battle Major Fire in Revere

Aerial footage showed flames rushing up the sides of at least two homes as firefighters on cranes doused them with water. The smoke could be seen for miles.

One building appeared to have gotten the brunt of the damage. It seemed to be a double-wide triple-decker apartment building, with two apartments on either side of each floor.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Lynn, Somerville, Medford and Boston helped put out the flames. It remains unclear what caused the fire.

A blaze sent huge plumes of smoke into the air over Revere, Massachusetts. It could have been worse, if not for the heroism of a quick-thinking neighbor.