Woman rushed to hospital after car drives into water on Cape Cod

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was rushed to the hospital on Cape Cod after firefighters said that a car apparently drove into the water late Monday night — prompting a major rescue effort.

The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Bay View Street Beach shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a vehicle in the water.

Crews were able to get the woman out of the sunken car during an intense rescue mission. Video of the scene showed emergency crews and dive teams from multiple agencies involved in the operation.

The woman was unconscious, and taken to nearby Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Fire officials said the severity of the woman's injuries were unclear.

This article tagged under:

West Yarmouth
