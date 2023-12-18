Woman says she can't see father with cancer after Lyft driver took off with her luggage

A Massachusetts woman says her Lyft driver took off with all of her luggage, and now she is desperate to get it back.

Shreya Verma of Cambridge says the driver abruptly canceled the ride after her belongings were inside of his car.

Verma was heading to Logan International Airport in Boston for a flight to see her family in India. She said she was a few minutes into the trip when she realized she had left her headphones at home.

She said she had the driver turn around and wait while she went up to get them, but when she came back downstairs, she said the driver was gone, and so were all of her belongings.

"I lost everything," she said. "Everything was in there."

Verma said she had two suitcases full of valuables in the trunk. She also had a bag in the backseat that contained her passport, visa and work authorization documents. Without them, she said she is unable travel and visit her family for what would have been her first trip home in two years.

"I'm just heartbroken," Verma said.

She said she immediately contacted Lyft customer service and the Cambridge Police Department, but Lyft told her the company needs a subpoena to provide law enforcement with the driver's information.

"Police can't even begin investigating because they don't have a license plate, driver details, nothing," Verma said.

Frustrated by the situation, Verma posted on her LinkedIn about her experience, and the post caught the attention of Lyft's CEO. He apologized and said his team is working on it.

In a statement to NBC 10 Boston, Lyft said it is actively working to resolve the situation and has reached out to law enforcement to assist. The driver's account has also been suspended.

A Cambridge police spokesperson said the department is working with the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office to secure the proper paperwork. Police are also asking anyone with video or information to come forward and are working to determine if the driver intended to take the property.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Verma said replacing the documents could take months, and since her father in India was recently diagnosed with cancer, she is hopeful the driver will hear her plea.

"If he sees this, I just really need my stuff back. Please. I am begging you. I am requesting. I just really want to go home," Verma said.