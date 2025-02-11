Woman sentenced in armed robberies of postal workers in Boston

A Boston woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to federal charges in the armed robberies of two postal workers in 2022.

Both robberies took place in Boston late that year. One mail carrier was robbed on Nov. 29 in Mattapan, as was another — at knifepoint — on Dec. 16 in Hyde Park. In both incidents, federal authorities said the thieves targeted the U.S. Postal Service employees' arrow keys, which are used to access mail collection boxes.

The office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said Tuesday that 22-year-old Myesha Lewis had been sentenced Monday to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

She pleaded guilty in October of 2024 to charges of two counts of aiding and abetting the robbery of a mail carrier and two counts of aiding and betting the assault of those employees, federal authorities said.

Lewis, who is from Dorchester, and Kenneth Demosthene of Stoughton were indicted in the case in May of 2023. Demosthene was also sentenced in October to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

In the first incident, Demosthene allegedly told the worker, "I'm going to need your master key," then grabbed it from his mail satchel.

"The key was secured around the letter carrier's belt with a brass chain," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote. "The force used to physically break the brass chain caused the letter carrier to be pulled off the front steps."

The two escaped in a rented getaway vehicle, authorities said.

In the Hyde park robbery, Lewis and Demosthene are accused of robbing the letter carrier at knifepoint, demanding the arrow key, first allegedly trying to pull it loose from the chain, then trying to cut it. They fled on foot, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Attorney's Office noted that there has been a recent uptick in robberies of arrow keys, with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service reporting an increase from 64 in 2019 to about 412 in 2022 and 605 in 2023.