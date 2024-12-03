Woman seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Brockton

A woman was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, police in the city have confirmed.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the corner of North Main Street and Battles Street, according to Brockton police.

The 37-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital by EMS, and her injuries are considered serious.

The driver who hit the woman stayed on the scene and is cooperating the investigators, authorities said.

An investigation has gotten underway, led by the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Additional information was not immediately available.