Woman Seriously Hurt in Middleboro Hit-and-Run; Suspected Driver IDed

Investigators saw in surveillance footage that the woman was hit by a dark-colored SUV that didn't appear to slow or stop after hitting her, according to police

By Asher Klein

A woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Middleboro, Massachusetts, Thursday night, and identified the suspected driver and their SUV, officials said Friday.

The crash took place about 8:40 p.m. at Oak and Arch streets, where the woman was found on the side of the road, Middleboro police said.

The woman, a 48-year-old from Middleboro who wasn't identified, had a head injury and was taken to Morton Hospital. Her shoes were knocked off in the crash, and were found near what were believed to be pieces of the vehicle that hit her, police said.

Investigators saw in surveillance footage that the woman was hit by a dark-colored SUV that didn't appear to slow or stop after hitting her, according to police. The SUV was found to be a Toyota Venza.

A damaged Venza was found in a driveway of an Arch Street home Friday, and investigators determined its owner, whom they talked to, was driving when the incident happened, police said.

Charges against the alleged driver are forthcoming, but because they have yet to be announced, she has not bee identified, police said.

