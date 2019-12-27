Local
pedestrian crash

Woman Seriously Injured, Dog Killed in Raynham Pedestrian Crash

The driver of the sedan involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A woman was hospitalized and her dog was killed when they were hit by a car Thursday evening in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Authorities said the crash happened at 4:50 p.m. at a crosswalk near the intersection of North Main and White Streets. The victim, who was only identified as a woman in her 50s, was crossing the crosswalk with her dog when she was hit by a sedan.

The woman suffered serious injuries and emergency responders called for a medical helicopter. However, the aircraft was too far so the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital via ambulance. Her dog died at the scene.

Raynham police said the driver in the pedestrian crash remained at the scene. It is unclear if they will face any charges.

