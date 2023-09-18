Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-93 in NH

A woman was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 south in Windham, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

The Windham Fire Department said they were called to the scene of I-93 south in the area of mile marker 8 shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday for a reported rollover crash.

Derry fire crews were first to arrive at the scene, and reported three vehicles with heavy damage. One vehicle was located in the median, a pickup truck had rolled over and come to rest in the middle of the highway, and a third vehicle was located in the breakdown lane.

Courtesy: Windham Fire

All lanes of I-93 were shut down while emergency crews dealt with the crash.

Emergency personnel found a male and a female who were in the vehicle located in the median. The woman had serious injuries and was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. The man was also injured and was taken to Elliot Hospital as well.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were all evaluated at the scene by emergency medical technicians and refused hospitalization.

The names of those involved in the crash were not released.

The highway remained closed for a time while debris and vehicles were cleared from the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police, according to Windham fire officials.