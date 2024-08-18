Woman seriously injured in box truck crash on I-95 in Maine

A woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon when a box truck rolled over on Interstate 95 in Sidney, Maine.

According to NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine, state police were notified about a box truck driving "erratically" on I-95 northbound around 3 p.m. Friday near mile marker 112.

As troopers were responding, they received multiple calls reporting that the same truck had crashed into the median at mile 118, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Police believe the driver, 42-year-old Ashley Peters, of Ellsworth, fell asleep at the wheel of the box truck, owned by Eastern Mold Remediation, causing it to enter the median and strike a tree before rolling over on its passenger side.

Peters, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital. She's expected to be OK, state police said.

Due to the on-scene cleanup, I-95 was reduced to one lane on the northbound side. The roadway reopened fully to traffic shortly after 6 p.m., News Center Maine reported.