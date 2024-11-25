Woman seriously injured in shooting in central Maine; man in custody

Maine State Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Belgrade, leaving a woman seriously injured.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting at a residence on Point Road in Belgrade. State police troopers responded along with Belgrade Rescue and Delta Ambulance.

A woman was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries, according to state police.

An adult male was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been announced at this time.

Police described the shooting as an "isolated incident" and said there is no danger to the public.

No further details were released.