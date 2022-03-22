Woman Seriously Injured in Stabbing in Watertown, Mass.

A 35-year-old woman is recovering after she was stabbed in Watertown, Mass. Monday night.

Watertown police said it happened on Cuba Street around 8:30 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition, police said

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was later arrested in Fall River. He has not been publicly identified. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Waltham District Court. Details on the specific charges he faces were not immediately available.

Police said this was a domestic situation and there is no danger to the public.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.