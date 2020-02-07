Local
Maine

Woman Set to Be Sentenced for Death of 10-Year-Old Daughter

Sharon Carrillo is due to be sentenced Friday in the 2018 death of Marissa Kennedy

A Maine woman convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a high-profile case that prompted changes to the state's child protection system is due to be sentenced.

Sharon Carrillo was convicted in the death of Marissa Kennedy, whose bruised and battered body was found at the family's home in Stockton Springs in 2018.

An autopsy concluded that she had a brain bleed and a lacerated liver, along with multiple older injuries.

Carrillo's estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty and is serving a 55-year sentence.

Sharon Carrillo is due to be sentenced Friday.

