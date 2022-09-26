Local

New Hampshire

Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged

Police said two children were also at the home during the shooting

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_8
NBC 4 New York

A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday.

New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.

Investigators have arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Fitzgerald in connection with the shooting. He is charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment at Cheshire County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police did not immediately release any details on what might have led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alstead is a rural town in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, about 20 miles from Keene.

More New Hampshire news

Survivor 6 hours ago

New Hampshire Native Competes on Hit Reality Series ‘Survivor'

New Hampshire 10 hours ago

Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Damaged Historic NH Covered Bridge

New Hampshire 10 hours ago

Man Charged With Driving 140 MPH on NH Highway

This article tagged under:

New Hampshireshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us