Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged

A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday.

New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.

Investigators have arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Fitzgerald in connection with the shooting. He is charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment at Cheshire County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police did not immediately release any details on what might have led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Alstead is a rural town in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, about 20 miles from Keene.