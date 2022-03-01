Woman Shot by Police in Topsham, Maine

A woman who had reportedly been making "homicidal and suicidal statements" was shot by a police officer in Topsham, Maine, on Monday afternoon.

Topsham police were called to the area of the Merrymeeting Bridge around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a woman "making homicidal and suicidal statements," according to News Center Maine. A caller said the woman might have been armed with a gun.

Police said they made several attempts to communicate with the woman, who was alone inside a vehicle. Eventually, there was an "armed confrontation," police said, and a Topsham police officer shot the woman.

She was taken to Mid Coast Hospital and later transferred to Maine Medical Center. Her injuries are believed to be life threatening, police said.

The officer who shot the woman, who has not been identified, is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office.