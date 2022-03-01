Local

Maine

Woman Shot by Police in Topsham, Maine

Her injuries are believed to be life threatening

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

A woman who had reportedly been making "homicidal and suicidal statements" was shot by a police officer in Topsham, Maine, on Monday afternoon.

Topsham police were called to the area of the Merrymeeting Bridge around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a woman "making homicidal and suicidal statements," according to News Center Maine. A caller said the woman might have been armed with a gun.

Police said they made several attempts to communicate with the woman, who was alone inside a vehicle. Eventually, there was an "armed confrontation," police said, and a Topsham police officer shot the woman.

She was taken to Mid Coast Hospital and later transferred to Maine Medical Center. Her injuries are believed to be life threatening, police said.

The officer who shot the woman, who has not been identified, is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office.

More Maine stories

Maine 16 hours ago

Maine Governor Wants PETA Ad Slamming Seafood Gone From Portland Jetport

Maine Feb 25

Maine State Police Fatally Shoot Pittsfield Man

Maine Feb 26

Rash-Causing Moth Spreading Due to Warming, Scientists Find

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MaineTopsham
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us